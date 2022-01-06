Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 90.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $42,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $902.26 million, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

