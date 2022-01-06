Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

