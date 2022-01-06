Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 16,841.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,626 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $44,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.32 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,563,227 shares of company stock worth $1,214,875,548 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

