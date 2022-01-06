Deutsche Bank AG Invests $44.20 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 701,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,198,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

