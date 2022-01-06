Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,005 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Steel Dynamics worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

