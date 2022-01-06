Deutsche Bank AG Sells 977,076 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 977,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $39,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

