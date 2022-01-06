Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

