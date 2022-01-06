Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.60 ($27.95) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE opened at €16.47 ($18.72) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a one year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.22.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

