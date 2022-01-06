Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.