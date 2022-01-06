Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $1.09 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 73,434,396 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

