DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.26

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

