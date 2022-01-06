DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.50-15.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $106.66 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.