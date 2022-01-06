DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $69.37

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.37, but opened at $67.37. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 18,444 shares traded.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

