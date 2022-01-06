Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

