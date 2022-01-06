Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,089. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

