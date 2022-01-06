Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.13. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 478 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.