Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of TMF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

