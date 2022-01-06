Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.85 and traded as low as $30.02. Discovery shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 1,343 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.