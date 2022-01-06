Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $21.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSEY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.