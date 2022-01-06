DMM: Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $749,149.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $1.90 million and $749,149.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

