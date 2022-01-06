Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

