Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.97

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

