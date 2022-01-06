Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Drive Shack worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

