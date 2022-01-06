DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $24,923,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

