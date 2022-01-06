Duality Advisers LP Acquires 81,039 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

