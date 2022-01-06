Duality Advisers LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 267.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

