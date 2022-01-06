Duality Advisers LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

