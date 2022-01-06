Duality Advisers LP Has $2.13 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.