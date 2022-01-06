Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.57 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Trupanion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

