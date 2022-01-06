Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.21.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

