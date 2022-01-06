Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

