Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,723 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

