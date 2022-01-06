Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $241.57 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

