Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Purchases 50,200 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,460.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.