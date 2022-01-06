Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

