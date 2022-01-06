Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $251,000 in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.52.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.