Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,021 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 435,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 3,183.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 134,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

