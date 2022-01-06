Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 57,404 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,404 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

