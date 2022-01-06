Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,763 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Accuray worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

