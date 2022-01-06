Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $263,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.