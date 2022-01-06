Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Eagle Point Credit worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

