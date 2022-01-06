Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $12.66. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

