Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 100.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

