Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

