Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

