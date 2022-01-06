Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $6,235,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

