Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

EMNSF remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

