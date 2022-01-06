Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

