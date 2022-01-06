Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head to Head Analysis

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Li Auto and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 15.69, indicating that its share price is 1,469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.65 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -364.63 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.