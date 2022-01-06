Elizabeth R. Killinger Sells 33,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $13,388,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

